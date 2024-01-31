NEET MDS 2024: Applications Now Open At natboard.edu.in; Details Here | https://www.nift.ac.in/

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the applications for the NEED MDS 2024 exams which will be held on March 18, 2024. Applicants are required to undergo online registration on the official website nbe.edu.in.

The exam was initially slated for February 9, 2024, the postponement necessitates a shift in the application timeline, which began on January 30, 2024, and will conclude on February 19, 2024.

The hall tickets for NEET MDS 2024 will be available from March 13, and the results will be announced on April 18. The exam consists of 240 multiple-choice questions, each with four response options in English.

NEET MDS 2024 is conducted by NBE for admission to postgraduate dental courses, and detailed information can be found in the released information brochure.

Read Also NEET SS 2023 Special Round: Registration Opens On Feb 5

Eligibility requirements for NEET MDS 2024:

Candidates must hold a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) from a University or Institute recognized by the Dental Council of India (DCI).

Registration with the Dental Council of India (DCI) or State Dental Council (SDC), either permanent or provisional, is mandatory.

Completion of a 12-month compulsory rotatory internship on or before March 31, 2024, is a prerequisite.

Fees

₹3500 for General, OBC, and EWS categories, and ₹2500 for SC, ST, and PWD categories.

To register for NEET MDS 2024, applicants must adhere to the following sequence of steps:

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.

On the homepage, locate and click on the NEET MDS link.

A new page will appear on the screen, providing relevant information.

Fill out the application form with the necessary details.

Upload all the required documents as specified in the guidelines.

Pay the application fee.

After completing the application process, take a printout of the confirmation or application form for future reference.