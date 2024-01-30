NEET SS 2023 Special Round: Registration Opens On Feb 5

Representative Image

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the commencement of the special round counselling for NEET SS 2023, with registration set to open on February 5, 2024. Aspiring candidates can find detailed information on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Here's a breakdown of the essential details in a concise manner:

Important Dates:

NEET SS 2023 Registration: Commences on February 5, 2024.

Application Fee Payment Deadline: February 6, 2024.

College Preferences Submission: Between February 5 and 7, 2024.

Special Round Result Declaration: February 9, 2024.

Reporting at Colleges (if allotted): February 10 to 15, 2024.

How to Apply:

Candidates can follow these simple steps to register for NEET SS 2023 special round counselling:

Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in.

Click on 'NEET SS' and then the link for new registration.

Fill out the application form and upload the required documents.

Pay the non-refundable application fee of Rs 5,000 and the refundable security deposit fee of Rs 2 lakh to complete the process.

Click on 'Submit.'

Download the payment receipt and keep a hardcopy of the form for future reference.

Application Fee Details:

Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 5,000 and a refundable security deposit fee of Rs 2 lakh. This fee covers the registration for NEET SS Counselling 2023.

The MCC oversees the counselling process for admission into 100% All India Quota (AIQ), involving the allotment of Super Specialty DM and MCh seats in central, state, and deemed universities. For the latest updates, candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in.