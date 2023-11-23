Registration For Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Exams To Close Tomorrow | Representative image

The Class 10, 12 exams 2024 application window will close tomorrow, November 24, according to the Haryana School Education Board (HBSE). Through the official website, bseh.org, students can register as regular candidates for the Haryana board Class 10, 12 exams.

The earlier deadline for completing and submitting the 2024 Haryana HBSE application form was November 21. By November 24, 2023, all heads of Gurukul/Vidyapeethas, senior secondary (Regular), and secondary schools are eligible to apply without paying a late fee.

From November 25 to November 28 (with a late fee of Rs. 300) and from November 25 to December 5 (with a late fee of Rs. 1000), school heads may apply online.

The board had instructed the schools to ensure that the information provided in the online applications for the candidates must match the information on file at the school. Candidates should be aware that in order to apply online, students must upload a recent photo of themselves wearing only their school uniform.

Earlier Timeline

The Haryana Board 2023 date sheet for the 10th and 12th grades was published by the board on January 11, 2023, and it was updated on February 3. Pen and paper exams for the HBSE 10th and 12th grades were administered between February 27 and March 31, 2023. Students are required to plan their preparation in accordance with the timetable.

About the board

The Haryana Act No. 11 gave rise to the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) in 1969. The Board's previous headquarters were in Chandigarh, but in 1981 it moved to Bhiwani. Every year, BSEH administers examinations for middle, matric, and senior secondary school students. An estimated 3,672 schools are connected to HBSE, according to reports. Approximately six lakh students take the board exams. In 2020, 3,37,691 students from Class 10 and more than 2,25,000 students from Class 12 took the board exams. Over 650 officials work for HBSE, and Dr. Jagbir Singh is the board chairman.