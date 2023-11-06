Haryana Announces Free Transportation for School Students

UP govt to buy 10 lakh tablets, 25 lakh smartphones for students | Representational pic

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar declared a new scheme named "Chatra Parivahan Suraksha" on Sunday. This scheme will provide the facility of free transportation top the students who reside in the rural and village areas of the Haryana state.

During a 'Jan Samvad' programme at Ratangarh village in Karnal district, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar addressed the people in relation to this scheme and revealed that the transportation department will provide the facility of the bus service to more than 50 students who reside at a far distance in the villages from the school. A Minibus service will also be provided for those schools and villages who face the same situation.

As per an official statement, the "Chatra Parivahan Suraksha Yojana" scheme will will be put to action from Ratangarh village on Monday.

Buses are set to be operated by the roadways department that will be stationed in the village at 7 am to pick up the students and transport them back to their village. If this scheme works out smoothly and brings out positive results in Karnal, it will be implemented to the other parts of the state.

Through this scheme, the transportation service will be provided to the students without any charges. All the expenses for the transportation in this scheme will be provided by the district education department. This initiative is expected to bring a positive outcome and be beneficial to a significant number of school students all over Haryana.

Through the means of the 'Jan Samvad' programme, the state government is enagaing with the people in order to understand and get a better point of view of the issues and concerns of the most marginalised individuals in society as stated Manohar Lal Khattar.

