Registration Deadline Extended For UCEED, CEED 2024 Till November 13

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay) has announced an extension of the registration dates for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2024) and Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2024) on the official website, ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in till November 13. Here are the essential details you need to know:

Important Dates:

CEED 2024 application form was released on October 3, 2023.

Regular registration for CEED 2024 ends on November 13, 2023.

Late registration for CEED 2024 starts on November 14, 2023.

Late registration for CEED 2024 ends on November 20, 2023.

CEED 2024 exam will be held on January 21, 2024.

Fees:

The non-refundable registration fee for both UCEED and CEED is Rs 3,800.

SC, ST, and PwD category students, along with female candidates, will pay a reduced fee of Rs 1,900.

Late registration with a fee of Rs 500 is available until November 20, 2023.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants for CEED should have a three-year degree, diploma, or postgraduate degree program.

Students in the final year of these programs can also apply.

Candidates who will complete the GD Arts diploma program (10+5 level) by July 2024 are eligible for CEED 2024.

There is no age limit for CEED 2024.

Students appearing for the Class 12 exam can also apply.

UCEED and CEED are national-level entrance exams conducted by IIT Bombay for admission to BDes and MDes programs. These exams are crucial for aspiring designers and artists. IIT Bombay will be conducting these entrance exams in 27 cities across India.

