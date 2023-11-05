 CEED 2024, UCEED 2024 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply Here
CEED 2024, UCEED 2024 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply Here

Tomorrow is the last day to register for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2024) and CEED 2024 on the official website of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 05, 2023, 03:24 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Interested candidates can apply for CEED at ceed.iitb.ac.in and those who wants to apply for UCEED can do it at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Candidates can register for the exams by paying a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 3,800. However, female candidates and students belonging from SC, ST and PwD categories will have to submit Rs 1,900 as application fee.

The admit card for CEED 2024 and UCEED 2024 will be issued on January 5, 2024 following the examination to be scheduled on January 21, 2024. The answer key for both the examinations will be released on January 23 and objection window will close on January 25, 2024. The final answer key will release on January 31, 2024. The CEED 2024 result will be declared on March 6 and UCEED 2024 result will be declared on March 11, 2024.

Follow these steps to apply online:

Visit the official website of CEED or UCEED.

Click on the registration link and enter the registration details.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

article-image

