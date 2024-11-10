REET 2024: Exam Date Announced, Registration To Begin On December 1; Check Details & Exam Pattern

Representational Pic

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2024 is scheduled for February 25, 2025, with registrations opening on December 1, as confirmed by Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar on social media platform 'X'. A detailed REET 2024 notification will be available on the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) website by November 25.

REET is the qualifying exam for teachers of classes 1-5 (Level 1) and classes 6-8 (Level 2).

Steps to Register for REET 2024

Visit the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Access the REET exam page from the homepage.

Open the "REET" application link.

Register and obtain login credentials.

Log in and complete the application form with your details.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download and save the confirmation page.

Exam Pattern Details

REET Level 1 Exam: For aspiring teachers of classes 1-5, covering subjects like Language I & II, Child Development and Pedagogy, Environmental Studies, and Mathematics, designed to be of Class 10 difficulty level. The exam duration is 2 hours and 30 minutes.

REET Level 2 Exam: For candidates aiming to teach classes 6-8, the exam will have 150 multiple-choice questions totaling 300 marks. The Level 2 exam includes negative marking, with 1/3 mark deducted for each incorrect answer and 2 marks awarded per correct answer.