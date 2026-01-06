Indian Army Organizes 15-Day National Integration Tour For Arunachal Pradesh Students | X @Spearcorps

Itanagar: The Indian Army is organising a national integration tour for the students of Mechuka government higher secondary in Arunachal Pradesh's remote border region of Shi-Yomi district to provide national exposure and strengthen emotional integration with the country's mainstream, an official said.

About The Tour

The tour, which began on Monday, seeks to familiarise students from the far-flung frontier area with the country's cultural, historical and institutional landscape, reflecting the Army's sustained commitment to nation-building through youth empowerment, a defence spokesperson said.

The 15-day tour will end on January 19.

A group of students & teachers of Govt Higher Secondary School, Mechukha, #ArunachalPradesh have set off for a #NationalIntegrationTour, covering Delhi–Pune–Mumbai–Itanagar (05–16 Jan 2026) during their journey. The young minds will experience India’s premier national… pic.twitter.com/G89YcqyDkC — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) January 5, 2026

As part of the programme, the students will visit Delhi, Pune, Mumbai and Itanagar, gaining first-hand exposure to the nation's democratic institutions, heritage and diverse socio-cultural fabric, defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said in a statement.

The itinerary includes visits to key landmarks such as Teen Murti Bhawan, Rashtrapati Bhawan and the National War Memorial, along with interactions at premier educational and defence institutions.

These engagements are intended to deepen the students' understanding of India's history, values and governance, while also offering insights into opportunities in higher education, public service and the armed forces, the spokesperson added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)