 Indian Army Organizes 15-Day National Integration Tour For Arunachal Pradesh Students
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIndian Army Organizes 15-Day National Integration Tour For Arunachal Pradesh Students

Indian Army Organizes 15-Day National Integration Tour For Arunachal Pradesh Students

The Indian Army is conducting a 15-day national integration tour for students from Mechuka, Arunachal Pradesh, to provide exposure to India’s cultural, historical, and institutional heritage. The tour includes visits to Delhi, Pune, Mumbai, and Itanagar, aiming to strengthen national unity and inspire youth through interactions with key landmarks and educational institutions.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
Indian Army Organizes 15-Day National Integration Tour For Arunachal Pradesh Students | X @Spearcorps

Itanagar: The Indian Army is organising a national integration tour for the students of Mechuka government higher secondary in Arunachal Pradesh's remote border region of Shi-Yomi district to provide national exposure and strengthen emotional integration with the country's mainstream, an official said.

About The Tour

The tour, which began on Monday, seeks to familiarise students from the far-flung frontier area with the country's cultural, historical and institutional landscape, reflecting the Army's sustained commitment to nation-building through youth empowerment, a defence spokesperson said.

The 15-day tour will end on January 19.

FPJ Shorts
Jamia Millia Islamia School Admissions 2026 Begin Tomorrow At admission.jmi.ac.in; Check Dates, Fees And How To Apply
Jamia Millia Islamia School Admissions 2026 Begin Tomorrow At admission.jmi.ac.in; Check Dates, Fees And How To Apply
Bigg Boss 19 Dubai Reunion: Amaal Mallik & Farrhana Bhatt Cancel Their Trip, Say 'We're Not Interested'- Watch VIDEO
Bigg Boss 19 Dubai Reunion: Amaal Mallik & Farrhana Bhatt Cancel Their Trip, Say 'We're Not Interested'- Watch VIDEO
'New Medical College Coming Up In Ladakh With 85% Reservation For STs: Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta
'New Medical College Coming Up In Ladakh With 85% Reservation For STs: Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta
'Will Trump Kidnap PM Modi?': Ex-Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan Sparks Row By Comparing US Tariffs On India To Venezuela Crisis
'Will Trump Kidnap PM Modi?': Ex-Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan Sparks Row By Comparing US Tariffs On India To Venezuela Crisis
Read Also
'Provocative, Inflammatory': JNU Administration On 'Qabr Khudegi' Slogans Raised Against PM Modi &...
article-image

As part of the programme, the students will visit Delhi, Pune, Mumbai and Itanagar, gaining first-hand exposure to the nation's democratic institutions, heritage and diverse socio-cultural fabric, defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said in a statement.

The itinerary includes visits to key landmarks such as Teen Murti Bhawan, Rashtrapati Bhawan and the National War Memorial, along with interactions at premier educational and defence institutions.

These engagements are intended to deepen the students' understanding of India's history, values and governance, while also offering insights into opportunities in higher education, public service and the armed forces, the spokesperson added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'New Medical College Coming Up In Ladakh With 85% Reservation For STs: Lieutenant Governor Kavinder...

'New Medical College Coming Up In Ladakh With 85% Reservation For STs: Lieutenant Governor Kavinder...

'Just Their Frustration': Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra On Sloganeering Against PM Modi & Amit Shah At...

'Just Their Frustration': Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra On Sloganeering Against PM Modi & Amit Shah At...

'Anyone Who Creates Unrest Will Go To Jail': Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa On JNU...

'Anyone Who Creates Unrest Will Go To Jail': Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa On JNU...

Indian Army Organizes 15-Day National Integration Tour For Arunachal Pradesh Students

Indian Army Organizes 15-Day National Integration Tour For Arunachal Pradesh Students

Delhi: JNU Seeks Police Action After Objectionable Slogans At Sabarmati Hostel Gathering

Delhi: JNU Seeks Police Action After Objectionable Slogans At Sabarmati Hostel Gathering