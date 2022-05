Record number of candidates have registered and paid application fees for CUET-UG.

Around 11,51,319 candidates have registered and 9,13,540 have paid the application fee for CUET-UG.

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said that students from nooks and corners of India have applied for CUET-UG. "Many of them are from remote and rural areas. Students from every state and UT have applied," added Kumar.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 08:58 PM IST