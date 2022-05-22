Reconsider Implementing CUET in 2022-23: says Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais

Jharkhand: Ramesh Bais, the governor of Jharkhand, asked the union minister of education to reconsider moving ahead with the common university entrance test (CUET) from the 2022-23 academic year, officials said on Saturday. He informed the Union Minister of the difficulties and problems that would be involved in implementing the CUET in a letter.

A Raj Bhawan release said all state vice-chancellors, as well as the university system, were asked to follow these guidelines. The governor was also informed that various universities in the state had difficulties implementing the Common Undergraduate Entrance Test (CUET) for enrollment of students in graduation from the academic session 2022-23, according to the release.

“The universities said that socio-economic background is not good of most of the students. The students from tribal and backward communities are not in a position to afford the application fee for CUET, which is approximately 500-600. This may increase the number of drop out cases,” the release said. The last date to apply for CUET exam is May 22, 2022, but still there is no clarity about the exam syllabus and exam pattern, the release said.

