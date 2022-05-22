CUET 2022 Closes Registration Today; Here's How To Apply

CUET 2022 registration will be completed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, May 22, 2022. In order to appear for CUET 2022, candidates should register on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in - latest by today. Registration for CUET 2022 will be closed at 5:00 PM by NTA. It is possible to pay the CUET 2022 application fee by 11:50 pm today, even though the application process will close at 5:00 pm.

The examination will be conducted in the following languages:

English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The National Testing Agency(NTA) has made a list of participating Institutions on CUET’s official website: https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/

Here’s how to Apply:

The registration form is available on – https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/, where the candidates are required to register and create a password. The system will generate an Application Number. The candidates can use it to log in along with the password they have created during registration. The Application form will be available upon logging in where candidates are required to upload the necessary documents in the given file size. On payment of fees and GST, the application will be confirmed. The applicants must download, save and print the confirmation page An information bulletin for the examination has been uploaded on the website.

