RD National College Prepares For NEP 2020

RD National College, Bandra. | File

The Mumbai University-affiliated colleges will implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 beginning this academic year (2024-25). NEP will bring with itself a lot of new changes, such as more programmes for students, four-year degree courses, credit structure and much more. One such college beginning with NEP this year is the RD National College, Bandra.

The college, managed by the Hyderabad (Sind) National Collegiate Board (HSNCB) will begin fresh admission this year keeping in mind the NEP and will thus require students to accordingly choose their programmes and courses. The new academic system might create confusion among the students and thus the college will have its help desk to assist the students better in the admission process.

“Since this is the very first admissions after the NEP, we will have a help desk in the college that will clear confusion of students about admissions and courses,” said Neha Jagtiani, the principal of RD National College. The admission process will commence online, however, the students can visit the college during office hours to clear any confusion regarding the choice of courses, including minor and major combinations.

Read Also Mumbai College Identity Mystery: Fake Account Raises Concerns at RD National College

“The teachers will guide and counsel the students so that they can make better choices for themselves. We are also planning to hold an orientation programme for the recently passed junior college students so that they can get an idea of what the course constitutes and requires of them so that they are more aware,” Jagtiani added.

The onset of NEP has also brought with it the addition of eight new postgraduate (PG) courses in the college as well. The new courses are — MSc in Physics Material Science, MSc in Botany, MSc in Data Science, MCom in Advanced Accountancy, MA in Counselling Psychology, MA in Economics and PG Diploma in Cosmetics and Perfumery Management.

Along with the courses, the college has also increased one division each in Bachelor of Accounting & Finance and Bachelor of Management Studies.

“We have increased student intake in these courses because these are one of the most sought-after courses in the college,” Jagtiani said.

The admission process for RD National College will tentatively begin in the second week of June.

