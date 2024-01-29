Mumbai College Identity Mystery: Fake Account Raises Concerns at RD National College

Representative image

In a surprising turn of events, a social media account named 'Dr_National_College_Mumbai' has caught the attention of students and officials at RD National College in Mumbai. Although the account does not post any content related to the college, it is perceived as a spoof of the college's official username.

The Free Press Journal (FPJ) discovered the peculiar account during a routine online check and immediately began investigating the motives behind its creation. Upon notifying the authorities at RD National College Mumbai, they expressed surprise at the identical username, raising worries about potential impersonation or malicious motives.

Despite the lack of college-related posts on the account, college authorities are approaching the situation with caution as it will be urging students and staff to stay alert and report any suspicious activity associated with the imitating account.

The FPJ took the initiative to contact the account holder for clarification, questioning the reasons behind the strikingly similar username. However, as of now, there has been no response from the user behind Dr_National_College_Mumbai.

The spoof account has become a topic of discussion among students and faculty members. Some suspect it could be a harmless prank, while others fear it might be an attempt to undermine the college's reputation.

The FPJ will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as the mystery unfolds.