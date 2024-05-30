RBSE Class 10 Registration Window Opens For Scrutiny, Apply By June 8 | Representative Image

The registration period for the RBSE Class 10 scrutiny test of 2024 has opened, according to the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (BSER). June 8 is the deadline for applications for the RBSE 10th scrutiny in 2024, without late fees.

Students can use the official website, bseronline.in, to complete the RBSE 10th scrutiny form. According to the timetable, June 13 is the deadline for RBSE 10th scrutiny 2024 with a late fee.

On May 29, the Rajasthan Board Class 10 results for 2024 were released by the RBSE. 93.03% was the overall pass rate. 10,39,895 students enrolled for the RBSE 10th exam in 2024, out of the 10,60,751 total number of pupils that took the test. Girls passed with a pass rate of 93.46% and boys with a pass percentage of 92.64%.

Application Fees



The Class 10 answer sheet must be downloaded by candidates, who must then use a debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI to pay the Rs 300 answer copy charge and an additional Rs 300 late fee beyond the deadline.

How to apply?



-See bseronline.in, the official website.

-Click the "First-time user new registration" link now.

-After completing the necessary fields, click the "Register" button.

-Now choose the topic and complete the application for inspection.

-In case documents are needed, upload them and pay the application cost.

-Take a printout of the completed form for your records.