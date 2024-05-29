Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 Results OUT, 93.03% Students Pass The Exams | Representational Picture

RBSE Class 10 result 2024 has been released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) today, May 29. Rajasthanresults.nic.in, the official website for the Rajasthan Board 10th exam, is where students who took the exam can view their results. As per the RBSE Class 10 results 2024, 93.03% is the overall pass percentages.

Boys have not performed as well as girls, according to the RBSE 10th result 2024 statistics. There are 92.64% of boys who pass the RBSE Class 10th. On the other hand, 93.46% of girls pass the RBSE Class 10.

As a whole, 93.03% of candidates passed the test. In contrast to the RBSE Class 10th pass rate of 90.49% in 2023, there has been an increase in the pass percentage. A total of 10,39,895 students took the RBSE 10th exam in 2024, out of the 10,60,751 students who registered for it.

How to check via website?



-Visit the rajresults.nic.in official website.

-Click the link for the RBSE 10th result 2024 on the homepage.

-Enter your login information now, then hit the submit button.

-The results of RBSE Class 10 for 2024 will be shown on the screen.

-Take a printout of the scorecard after downloading it for your records.

The dates of the 2024 Rajasthan Board Class 10 examinations were March 7–30. For the Rajasthan Board 10th grade exams, more than 11 lakh students registered.