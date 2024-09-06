 RBI Recruitment 2024: Admit Cards For Grade 'B' Officers OUT; Exam On September 14
RBI Recruitment 2024: Admit Cards For Grade 'B' Officers OUT; Exam On September 14

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released admit cards for the officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR)—DEPR and DSIM positions. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Updated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 05:28 PM IST
The admit cards for the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) hiring campaign have been released at opportunities.rbi.org.in, the official website. Only the candidates who are eligible for the exam will be able to download their admit card.

In order to access the admit card, aspirants will need to use their credentials,, like the application number and the date of birth (DoB). The admit cards have been released for the posts of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DEPR and Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DSIM posts.

Exam Details

The test is scheduled to be held on September 14, 2024. The test would be administered online, that is, via a computer. There will only be Hindi and English questions.

The candidate must adhere to the specified time slot on the admit card and report to the exam site. Those who arrive late will not be permitted to take the test. As stated on the admit card, candidates must report at least fifteen minutes early, according to the official notification.

Candidates will be shortlisted for Phase II if they receive the minimum combined scores in Papers I and II of Phase I, as determined by the Board based on the number of openings. There will be two shifts for this test. It is necessary for candidates to show up for both shifts. Downloading individual admit cards from the RBI website is recommended for every shift. Both admit cards provide the date, time, and location of the paper-based exam(s) and shifts.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

Items permitted into the venue for Candidates

Candidates will be permitted to carry only the following items with them into the venue:

A simple pen (Blue/Black)

Photograph

Admit Card

Letter of Undertaking

Other Exam-related documents

Transparent Water Bottle

