UPSC Opens Applications for Combined Geo-Scientist 2025 Prelims Exam; Direct Link Here!

Combined Geo-Scientist 2025 | UPSC

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist 2025 Registration: Applications for the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist 2025 preliminary exams are now being accepted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The candidates who wish to take the preliminary exam can find the application link on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Candidates can also access the application form directly by clicking here.

Candidates can fill out the application form for the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination only online and submit the necessary paperwork and supporting documentation for various claims, including their date of birth, category (SC, ST, OBC, EWS, PwBD, or ex-servicemen), educational background, and any other information the Commission may request.

The deadline for applications is September 24 at 6:00 PM.

"All candidates (male/female/transgender) are requested to carefully read the Rules of Combined Geo-Scientist Examination notified by the Government (Ministry of Mines) and the Notice of Examination derived from these Rules. Candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission at all the stages of the examination will be purely provisional, subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions," read the official information bulletin.

Required Documents

A valid photo ID card, such as an Aadhaar card, voter card, PAN card, passport, driver's license, or any other card issued by the state or federal government, must be presented by the candidate. The candidate must enter the information for this photo ID card when completing the online application. The candidates will need to upload a scanned copy of the photo ID that they submitted online with their complete details. When appearing for an examination or personality test, the candidate is advised to bring this photo ID card, which will be used for all future references.

"The failure to provide the required information/documents along with the Online Application Form or within the correction window, if any, provided by the Commission will entail cancellation of candidature for the examination," the bulletin added.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

Before submitting the application, candidates must ensure that all the information has been filled out completely and accurately. The uploaded files need to be reliable and legitimate.

The preliminary exam is scheduled to take place on February 9, 2025. The candidates who managed to clear the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam. The UPSC Combined Geoscientist main exam will be conducted on June 21, 2025.

On the final working day of the week before the exam date, an e-Admission Certificate will be sent to the qualified applicants. Candidates will be able to download the e-Admission Certificate from the UPSC website at https://www.upsc.gov.in. There will not be any admission certificates mailed.