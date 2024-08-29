'UPSC Has No Power To Disqualify Me': Ex-IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Challenges Decision In Court, Says Only DoPT Can Take Action

Puja Khedkar | File

Former IAS officer Puja Khedkar, whose provisional candidature was cancelled by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) earlier this year due to allegations of exam fraud, has submitted a response to the Delhi High Court arguing that the UPSC lacked the authority to take action against her.

In her response, Khedkar said that the UPSC did not have the power to disqualify her candidature after she was selected for the civil services and appointed as a probationer.

‘DoPT alone can take action’

She argued that only the Department of Personnel and Training had the power to take action against her.

"DoPT (Department of Personnel and Training) alone can take action under the All India Services Act, 1954 and the Probationer Rules as per Rule 19 of the CSE 2022 Rules," Khedkar said, as per India Today.

More about the case:

UPSC, which conducts the civil services exams every year, cancelled Puja Khedkar's provisional candidature and banned her from appearing in any exam conducted by it.

It was decided after she was found guilty of faking her identity and misusing her powers. The panel also filed an FIR against her.

Khedkar eventually moved the Delhi High Court against the UPSC's move, and has been granted anticipatory bail

On the allegations, she said the commission had previously verified her biometric data and documents during her personality test in 2022. She also denied allegations of faking her identity and misusing her powers.

UPSC calls for a deeper investigation

In its latest court filing, the Union Public Service Commission argued that Puja Khedkar's custodial interrogation is essential to expose the full extent of the alleged fraud, which it claims could not have been done without the involvement of other individuals.

“The gravity of the fraud committed is unprecedented in nature having been committed against not only a constitutional body -- the complainant -- whose traditions are untrammelled and unparalleled but also against the public at large, including the citizens of this country who have utmost faith upon the credibility of the UPSC as well as persons who could not be appointed despite being duly eligible and qualified due to illegal means employed by the applicant to seek appointment,” it said.

