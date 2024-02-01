RBI Assistant Preliminary Exam Results 2023 Declared: Scorecard Now Available For Download

Reserve Bank of India | File/ Representative

The candidates' preliminary exam results for the Assistant position were made public by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The RBI Assistant preliminary scorecard 2023 can be downloaded by applicants who took the recruitment exam on the official website, rbi.org.in.

The preliminary exam for RBI Assistant was held on November 18 and 19, 2024. The department has 450 openings for assistants, and the recruiting campaign seeks to fill them.

Candidates can download the RBI Assistant preliminary scorecard 2023 by logging in with their registration number and birthdate. The written test for the RBI Assistant Mains was administered by the exam body on December 31, 2023.

Read Also Institute of Cost Accountants Of India Accepting Applications For Research Associate Positions In...

How to download the RBI Assistant Prelims Scorecard 2023

Go to the RBI's official website.

On the homepage, candidates must select the "Recruitment Related Advertisement" tab.

Candidates who click the link are taken to a page with the RBI Assistant scoring link.

Enter the necessary login information.

A screen displaying the RBI Assistant scorecard will appear.

Take a printout of the scorecard after downloading it for future use.

The candidates will be chosen based on how well they performed in the preliminary and main exams.