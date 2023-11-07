RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023 Out At rbi.org.in

Representative image

The Reserve Bank of India has issued the admit card for the RBI assistant prelims exam 2023 today, on November 7. Interested and eligible candidates who have applied for the RBI assistant recruitment 2023 can download admit cards from the RBI official website at rbi.org.in.

The RBI has also sent notifications for downloading the call letter through email and SMS to ensure candidates are informed promptly. When a candidate clicks the provided link, they will be directed to the call letter download window.

To access the call letter, candidates will need their Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth.

Candidates must report on time for both the preliminary and main examinations, as specified in the call letter. Those who arrive late will not be allowed to take the exam.

The exam is of 60 minutes, however applicants might be required to reach the exam centre before time to accommodate tasks like verification of admit cards and seat allotment.

How to download

Go to the official site at rbi.org.in.

Go to the ‘Opportunities’ section.

Click on the RBI assistant admit card download link.

You will be redirected to a login page.

Enter your credentials such as registration number or roll number and password.

The RBI assistant admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of admit card for future reference.