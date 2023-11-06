RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023 Expected Soon At opportunities.rbi.org.in

Representative Image

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to issue admit cards for the Preliminary examination of RBI Assistant 2023 soon. The exam is scheduled for November 18 and 19. Ahead of exams, admit cards will be uploaded to the website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Candidates must know that the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will administer the exam for RBI. Further, the RBI assistant's exam 2023 is divided into three phases including prelims, mains and interviews. The exam conducting body has released the prelims as well as the main exam date. According to the details, the RBI Assistant Mains exam 2023 will be held on December 31, 2023. The Mains exam was supposed to take place on December 02, 2023. However, that has also been postponed.

How to download admit card?

Go to the RBI recruitment portal at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Open the RBI Assistant prelims admit card download link. It will redirect you to the login page of IBPS.

Enter your details and login.

Download the admit card.

Take a printout for the exam day.

After downloading the admit card, candidates should ensure that the photo, signature, name, etc are printed correctly.

Admit cards will mention exam centre and city name, instructions, paper and reporting timings, etc.

The selection of Assistants at RBI involves three stages: a preliminary written examination, the main examination, and the language proficiency test (LPT). Aspirants are advised to prepare accordingly for this multi-stage selection process.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)