Ramcharitmanas row: Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar refuses to apologise for comments on Ramayana poem

Patna: Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar Yadav refused to apologise and withdraw his comments on Ramcharitmanas, a poem based on Ramayana.

Yadav had stated that Ramcharitmanas should be burnt as it spreads hatred against the lower castes. Ramcharitmanas is an epic poem in the Awadhi language that is based on the Ramayana and composed by 16th-century Indian poet Tulsidas.

"Why was Ramcharitmanas resisted and which part was resisted?... This is a book that sows hatred," the Minister had said.

Doubling down on his comments, Yadav who has been asked to apologise by the opposition BJP stated that it's the latter that should say sorry for not being aware of facts.

"Many good things are also said in Ramcharitmanas but sayings that create hatred and division should be opposed. I am still standing strong on my statement, instead (BJP) should ask for apologies," Yadav told ANI.

Sidestepping questions from the media on Yadav's statement, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stated that he is not aware of the Minister's statement.

"I don't know what he said. I haven't heard his statement or seen anything about it in the news," the Bihar Chief Minister told reporters in Darbhanga on Thursday, while attending the inauguration of a newly constructed planetarium.