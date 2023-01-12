e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRamcharitmanas row: Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar refuses to apologise for comments on Ramayana poem

Ramcharitmanas row: Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar refuses to apologise for comments on Ramayana poem

Ramcharitmanas is an epic poem in the Awadhi language that is based on the Ramayana and composed by 16th-century Indian poet Tulsidas.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar Yadav |
Follow us on

Patna: Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar Yadav refused to apologise and withdraw his comments on Ramcharitmanas, a poem based on Ramayana.

Yadav had stated that Ramcharitmanas should be burnt as it spreads hatred against the lower castes. Ramcharitmanas is an epic poem in the Awadhi language that is based on the Ramayana and composed by 16th-century Indian poet Tulsidas.

Ramcharitmanas is an epic poem in the Awadhi language that is based on the Ramayana and composed by 16th-century Indian poet Tulsidas.

Read Also
Ramcharitmanas row: 'Reward of ₹ 10 cr to whoever chops Bihar Minister's tongue,' says Ayodhya...
article-image

"Why was Ramcharitmanas resisted and which part was resisted?... This is a book that sows hatred," the Minister had said.

Doubling down on his comments, Yadav who has been asked to apologise by the opposition BJP stated that it's the latter that should say sorry for not being aware of facts.

"Many good things are also said in Ramcharitmanas but sayings that create hatred and division should be opposed. I am still standing strong on my statement, instead (BJP) should ask for apologies," Yadav told ANI.

Sidestepping questions from the media on Yadav's statement, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stated that he is not aware of the Minister's statement.

"I don't know what he said. I haven't heard his statement or seen anything about it in the news," the Bihar Chief Minister told reporters in Darbhanga on Thursday, while attending the inauguration of a newly constructed planetarium.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ramcharitmanas row: Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar refuses to apologise for comments on...

Ramcharitmanas row: Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar refuses to apologise for comments on...

Harvard Law School confers leadership award to alum CJI Chandrachud

Harvard Law School confers leadership award to alum CJI Chandrachud

Meghalaya CM rides school bus with students, marks launch of new transport system

Meghalaya CM rides school bus with students, marks launch of new transport system

JEE Main 2023: Last date to register for January session today; check details

JEE Main 2023: Last date to register for January session today; check details

UP university suspends 40 BTech students for showing fake documents

UP university suspends 40 BTech students for showing fake documents