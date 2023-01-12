Ramcharitmanas row: 'Reward of ₹ 10 cr to whoever chops Bihar Minister's tongue,' says Ayodhya Seer

Seer Jagadguru Pramahans Acharya | ANI

Ayodhya: Seer Jagadguru Pramahans Acharya on Thursday demanded Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar be sacked from his post within a week over his remaks on Hindu religious book Ramcharitmanas.

Speaking to the media, the seer said, "The way Bihar's Education Minister has described Ramcharitmanas book as a book that spreads hatred, the whole country is hurt by it, it is an insult to all Sanatanis, and I demand legal action for this statement. That he should be sacked from the post of minister within a week."

Rs 10 crore reward for one who chops off his tongue if minister doesn't apologise, says seer

The seer then added that the minister must also apologise. "If this does not happen, then I declare a reward of Rs 10 crores, to the one who will chop off the tongue of Bihar's Education Minister Chandrashekhar," the seer of Tapaswi Chawani Temple said.

He said that such remarks will not be tolerated at all. Ramcharitmanas is a book that connects and not divides. Ramcharitmanas is a book to establish humanity. It is the form of Indian culture, it is the pride of our country. Such comments on Ramcharitmanas will not be tolerated.

Bihar Minister says Ramcharitmanas spreads 'hatred in society' at convocation ceremony

Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar on Wednesday stoked a controversy after he claimed that Ramcharitmanas, an epic Hindu religious book which is based on Ramayana, "spreads hatred in the society". While addressing the students at the 15th convocation ceremony of Nalanda Open University, he described Ramcharitmanas and Manusmriti as books that divide society.

."Why was Manusmriti burnt, because many abuses were given in it against a large section. Why was Ramcharitmanas resisted and which part was resisted? Lower caste people were not allowed to access education and it is said in the Ramcharitmanas that lower caste people become poisonous by getting an education as a snake becomes after drinking milk."

He has said that Manusmriti and Ramcharitmanas are books that spread hatred in society as it prevents Dalits-backwards and women in society from getting an education.

"Manusmriti, Ramcharitmanas, Bunch of Thoughts by Guru Golwalkar... these books are books that spread hatred. Hatred will not make the country great, love will make the country great," added Chandrashekhar.

Minister's remarks drew ire from seers

Seer community were irked by his comments and termed him as uncivilised. "Bihar's Education Minister Chandrashekhar is an uneducated, uncivilized person who does not know anything about Ramcharitmanas. Ramcharitmanas is meant to connect the whole society. Ram belongs to everyone. Ram is the soul of every Indian," a seer said, demanding the Bihar government to sack the education minister with immediate effect.

The seer further added that ministers are hurting religious sentiments of the majority society and are working to hurt religious sentiments of the 'Sarva-Hindu' society and raised objections. He said Lord Ram is "pinnacle of decorum" and has taught the whole world how to maintain dignity, be humane.