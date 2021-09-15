Bhopal: If Ramcharitmanas is not taught here, will it be taught in Afghanistan, asks Yadav

BHOPAL: Minister for higher education Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday, that Ramcharitmanas will be taught in colleges as part of the New Education Policy. When asked that Congress had reservations on it, Yadav replied if Ramcharitmanas is not taught here, will it be taught in Afghanistan.

“Ramcharitmanas has been introduced as an optional subject in the first year in colleges under the New Education Policy approved by the Union education minister,” said Yadav. Complete syllabus will be made that will include various chapters related to Lord Rama. The process has started and a book will be published for it by the Hindi Granth Academy. The question paper on it will be of 100 marks, added Yadav.

Setting aside the controversy and objections raised by Congress, the minister said that one should not forget that it is an optional subject and is not being forced upon. “There is no relation of Lord Rama with Congress that opposes construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Therefore it is opposing the syllabus also,” said Yadav. A controversy has erupted after the decision of the higher education department over inclusion of Ramcharitmanas in colleges. Congress has demanded that religion should be kept away from education and if the BJP dispensation introduces such chapters then chapters from other holy books should also be introduced.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 12:00 AM IST