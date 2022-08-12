Rajasthan school students set 'world record' by singing patriotic songs

Around 1 crore school children of Rajasthan sang patriotic songs together simultaneously on Friday. The government officials claimed that this was a world record and it will be given a place in the World Book of Records.

This programme was organised in a series of events taking place ahead of 75th Independence Day.

The children of all the government and private schools of the state together sang 6 patriotic songs from 10:15 to 10:40 am. The songs and the sequence were also the same across the state.

The main event took place at Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was also present with 26,000 school children of the capital.

The vice-president of the World Book of Records, Pratham Bhalla handed over the provisional certificate of the world record to CM Gehlot.

Pawan Kumar Goel, Additional Chief Secretary of Education Department said that all 67,000 government and 50,000 private schools in the state participated in the event.