e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: NMMT buses form number 75 to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Employees of various departments such as transport, and engineering of NMMT participated.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, August 12, 2022, 10:32 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: NMMT buses form number 75 to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav | FPJ

As part of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has been organising a number of activities. Citizens are also participating with great enthusiasm.

NMMT, the transport wing of NMMC formed number 75 with buses to commemorate 75t years of Indian independence at Ghansoli bus depot.

The creative formation was done under the guidance of Transport Manager Yogesh Kaduskar. Employees of various departments such as transport, and engineering of NMMT participated.

Earlier, the fire brigade, ambulances, school children and other civic officials formed the number 75 to mark the anniversary year of Indian independence.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMT buses form number 75 to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai blog: Metro 3 Aarey depot speeding to April 2023 deadline

Mumbai blog: Metro 3 Aarey depot speeding to April 2023 deadline

Things an Indian student learnt while studying in the UK

Things an Indian student learnt while studying in the UK

Mumbai: Man drowns in Mahim creek, body found; another feared dead

Mumbai: Man drowns in Mahim creek, body found; another feared dead

National award-winning playback singer Shivamoga Subbanna dies at 83

National award-winning playback singer Shivamoga Subbanna dies at 83

Kanpur violence: Charge sheet names 47 accused for June 3 clash in city

Kanpur violence: Charge sheet names 47 accused for June 3 clash in city