Navi Mumbai: NMMT buses form number 75 to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

As part of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has been organising a number of activities. Citizens are also participating with great enthusiasm.

NMMT, the transport wing of NMMC formed number 75 with buses to commemorate 75t years of Indian independence at Ghansoli bus depot.

The creative formation was done under the guidance of Transport Manager Yogesh Kaduskar. Employees of various departments such as transport, and engineering of NMMT participated.

Earlier, the fire brigade, ambulances, school children and other civic officials formed the number 75 to mark the anniversary year of Indian independence.