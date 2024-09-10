 Rajasthan RBSE Class 10,12 Supplementary Results 2024 Declared
Rajasthan RBSE Class 10,12 Supplementary Results 2024 Declared

To pass the 2024 RBSE Class 10, 12 test, candidates must receive at least 33% in each subject, both individually and overall.

Updated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 12:27 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan RBSE Class 10,12 Supplementary Results 2024 Declared

The RBSE Class 10, 12 supplementary result 2024 has been released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education. On the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, candidates who took part in the Rajasthan SSC compartment exam can view their RBSE Class 10th and 12th supplementary result 2024. August 12–14 was when the RBSE Class 10, 12, supplementary exam 2024 was held.

Eligibility Criteria

To pass the 2024 RBSE Class 10, 12 test, candidates must receive at least 33% in each subject, both individually and overall. Students will have to retake the academic year and the exam the following year if they do not pass the RBSE extra exam.

How to check?

-Check out rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, the official website.
-Select the supply outcome for RBSE Class 10th and 12th 2024.
-Type the roll number in.
-The screen will display the RBSE supply result for 2024.
-Verify results and save for later use.

Details including the student's name, roll number, total marks, passing or failing status, and overall percentage are all included in the RBSE supplementary result.


RBSE Class 10,12 results 2024


This year, the pass rate increased from 90.49% in 2023 to 93.04% in 2024 for the RBSE Class 10 exams. Girls did better than boys once more, with a pass percentage of 93.46%, which was marginally higher than the 92.64% for boys. On May 30, 2024, the results for Class 10 were announced.

Results for Class 12 were released on May 20, 2024. With the highest pass rate of 98.95%, the commerce stream was followed by science (97.75%) and arts (96.88%).

