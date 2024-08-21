RBSE Class 5,8 Supplementary Results 2024 Announced; Check Details HERE | PTI

The RBSE class 5 and class 8 supplementary results for 2024 have been released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education. The official Shala Darpan webpage has the option for students to view the Rajasthan 5th and 8th supply result 2024. There is a link to the RBSE grades 5 and 8 supplementary result 2024 on the official website, rajshaladarpan.nic.in.



Reports state that 47,637 individuals registered for the additional tests in total. This includes 32,839 students from Class 8 and 14,808 students from Class 5.

How to check?

-Visit Rajasthan Shala Darpan's official website, then click the RBSE 5th and 8th supplementary result link.

-Enter the roll number after choosing the class and district.

-The additional result for the fifth and eighth classes will be shown.

-Save the marksheets to your computer for future use.

RBSE Class 5, 8 Exams 2024

The Secretary of School Education announced the results for the regular exam rounds at Shiksha Sankul on May 30. The Primary Education Learning Level Assessment results for Class 5 and the Elementary Education Completion Certificate Examination results for Class 8 were among the results. Exams for Classes 8 and 5 were administered from March 28 to April 4 and April 30 to May 5, respectively.



On May 30, 2024, the results of the RBSE 5th and 8th major exams were released this year. For children in the fifth grade, the overall pass rate was 97.06%. 13,93,423 out of the 14,35,696 applicants that took the RBSE 5th exam passed. For the RBSE 8th result 2024, the overall pass percentage is 95.72%.