e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRajasthan: RBSE Board Exam from March 9, Admit card expected soon

Rajasthan: RBSE Board Exam from March 9, Admit card expected soon

Once the Board releases the admit card, school authorities need to download it and hand over the admit cards to students. Below are the steps to download the admit card.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 08:17 PM IST
article-image
Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) is expected to release the admit cards. | Representational Image

Rajasthan: As per the sources, the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) is expected to release the admit cards for class 10 and class 12 students appearing for board exams 2023.

Class 10 students exam are scheduled to be held from March 16 to April 11, 2023, while the class 12 students exams will be conducted from March 9 to April 12, 2023. The exams will be held in a single shift from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. The candidates will be required to report to the exam center at the timing mentioned on the admit card.

Read Also
3 lakh students estimated to have skipped UP Board 2023 English, Physics Exam
article-image

Rajasthan Board Admit Card 2023: How to download

  1. Go to the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

  2. On the appeared homepage, click on the RBSE Admit Card 2023

  3. A new login page will open

  4. Enter your school login and password

  5. Access the RBSE login and download the admit card

  6. Take a printout for further references

RBSE recently revised the board exam date sheet, the exam scheduled for April 3 will be now on April 4, 2023. Over 21 lakh students have registered for the Rajasthan 10th, 12th board exams 2023.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: RBSE Board Exam from March 9, Admit card expected soon

Rajasthan: RBSE Board Exam from March 9, Admit card expected soon

Education Ministry's SATHEE platform to help aspirants prepare for competitive exams

Education Ministry's SATHEE platform to help aspirants prepare for competitive exams

Students carrying placards came in support of 'Nagaland YouTuber'

Students carrying placards came in support of 'Nagaland YouTuber'

3 lakh students estimated to have skipped UP Board 2023 English, Physics Exam

3 lakh students estimated to have skipped UP Board 2023 English, Physics Exam

MDU Rohtak's Special Moment at Inter University Youth Festival

MDU Rohtak's Special Moment at Inter University Youth Festival