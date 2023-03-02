Rajasthan: RBSE Board Exam from March 9, Admit card expected soon

Rajasthan: As per the sources, the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) is expected to release the admit cards for class 10 and class 12 students appearing for board exams 2023.
Class 10 students exam are scheduled to be held from March 16 to April 11, 2023, while the class 12 students exams will be conducted from March 9 to April 12, 2023. The exams will be held in a single shift from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. The candidates will be required to report to the exam center at the timing mentioned on the admit card.
Rajasthan Board Admit Card 2023: How to download
Go to the official website-
On the appeared homepage, click on the RBSE Admit Card 2023
A new login page will open
Enter your school login and password
Access the RBSE login and download the admit card
Take a printout for further references
RBSE recently revised the board exam date sheet, the exam scheduled for April 3 will be now on April 4, 2023. Over 21 lakh students have registered for the Rajasthan 10th, 12th board exams 2023.
