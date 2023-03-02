3 lakh students estimated to have skipped UP Board 2023 English, Physics Exam

Uttar Pradesh Madhymic Shiksha Parishad(UPMSP) | File

In the latest news from the Uttar Pradesh Madhymic Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), around 3 lakh students remained absent from the exam centers for Physics and English subjects.

Recently, more than 6.5 lakh students did not appear for the first few exams that were held due to the imposition of National Security Act for students and authorities caught cheating or helping others in exam. The NSA was brought into action by the UP Govt to reduce cheating cases in the board examinations.

At least 9 percent of the examinees did not reach the exam centre. According to media reports around 2977,625 candidates were registered in this examination out of which 2,22,145 remained absent in higher secondary examination.

This incident came after the UP govt. guidelines, stated, "All exam centers would be monitored with CCTV cameras in total 8753 exam centers across the state."

UP Board is conducting the Class 10 and Class 12 exams which will conclude on March 3 and March 4 respectively.