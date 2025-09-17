Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Released, Objection Window Opens Soon; Get Direct Link Here

Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 | Official Website

Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025: The Rajasthan Police Department has made available the provisional answer key for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2025. The exam was held on September 13 and 14 at various centers throughout the state. The answer key is now available for download from the official website at police.rajasthan.gov.in for the purpose of verifying answers and scoring expected marks.

The recruitment campaign this year is among the biggest, with more than 10,000 positions to be filled within the Rajasthan Police department. The written exam was of an OMR-based format and consisted of 150 multiple-choice questions worth 150 marks. The candidates were provided with two hours to solve the paper and there was a negative marking of 25% for each wrong answer.

The cut-off marks for the written test will be declared with the final result, which will decide the eligibility for the next recruitment stage. The exam pattern is consistent for all the posts under Constable Bharti 2025 to provide transparency and equal opportunity to aspirants.

With the release of the provisional answer key, candidates will also be provided with an opportunity to raise objections within the time frame. The final answer key will be released after considering all legitimate objections.

Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- police.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link "Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025" on the homepage

Step 3: The Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Now, candidates can check the question paper sets, question number and answers

Note: Download the Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 PDF, which will appear on the screen.

Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 PDF Direct Link