Rajasthan: Only one book published by state's Sahitya Akademi in the past four years

Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Jaipur: The Rajasthan Sahitya Akademi has published only one book in the last four years, the state government informed the assembly on Tuesday.

In reply to a query during the Question Hour as to which books have been published by the Akademi in the last four years, Art and Culture Minister B D Kalla said the Akademi has published "Gandhi Sabad Nirantar".

It is the only book published by the Akademi in the last four years, he said.

The Minister, in reply to another question, said the Akademi has not undertaken any work of translating literature in the last four years.

The Akademi has published 48 issues of its monthly magazine 'Madhumati' and the e-book has been uploaded on its website, he added.

