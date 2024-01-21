Rajasthan Government Schools To Provide Question Banks For Class 10 And 12 Board Exams | Representative Image

Question banks will be provided to students in Rajasthani government schools to help them study for the class 10 and 12 board exams. According to officials, the Rajasthan School Education Council will print the question banks and distribute them to all of the district's schools, as decided at a state level online meeting held on Friday.

Secretary of the School Education Department Naveen Jain gave state education officers and heads of schools directives to make sure that these question banks are promptly distributed to students as soon as they arrive in their districts.

In addition, revision classes are being started to give students extra assistance with their preparation, according to Jain's official statement. Schools and students should also have access to their links. He encouraged others to draw inspiration from the work being done in numerous districts to help students by creating question banks like this for teachers and schools.

CBSE to hold board exams twice a year

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is planning to introduce multiple board exams for the first time in 2025, as reported by the Times of India, based on information from senior officials at the Ministry of Education.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan mentioned in a 2023 interview with TOI that the twice-a-year exam format will be implemented starting with the 2025 board exams for Class X and XII, affecting the current Class IX and XI students.

Officials from the Ministry of Education informed TOI that the initial 2025 board exams are anticipated to be held in November-December 2024, followed by the second exam in February-March 2025.

(With inputs from PTI)