Rajasthan Government Mandates Surya Namaskar Practice In Schools

Rajasthan Government mandates Surya Namaskar practice in schools, aiming to integrate yoga into the education system. Students, teachers, and parents will participate in this initiative to set a world record. Find out more about this new mandate.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 07:37 PM IST
article-image
representative image

Jaipur: Students of government and private schools in Rajasthan will now practice yoga along with studying.

The Bhajan Lal Sharma-led Rajasthan government issued an order in this regard late on Tuesday night.

Under this, from Surya Saptami (February 15), the students will be made to do Surya Namaskar at all the schools in the state. For this, first, the teachers will be given training by yoga teachers.

After this, students, teachers, and parents along with the general public and public representatives will start this campaign to ensure the setting up of a world record.

Following the order issued by the state Education Minister Madan Dilawar, the Director of the Secondary Education Department, Ashish Modi, has started preparations for conducting Surya Namaskar on Surya Saptami at all the government schools of the state.

Under this, Surya Namaskar will be practiced during prayer meetings at all the government schools.

While practicing Surya Namaskar, training for other yoga moves will also be given to the students. Initially, all the school teachers will be trained by experts to ensure that he/she can teach the correct yoga moves to the students.

Madan Dilawar said that a student should practice at least 15 Surya Namaskars every day during morning prayers.

Even during the tenure of the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government, Surya Namaskar was declared mandatory in government and private schools.

At that time, an order was also issued making it mandatory for students to perform Surya Namaskar and other yoga moves after morning prayers.

