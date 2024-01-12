Indore: Students, New Constables, Citizens Perform Surya Namaskar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To commemorate the birthday of youth icon Swami Vivekananda and on the occasion of Youth Day, mass Surya Namaskar programmes were organised in the district on Friday. The main programme of the district was held at RAPTC grounds. Water Resources Minister, divisional commissioner Malsingh, collector Asheesh Singh and DIG RAPTC Dharmendra Singh Bhadauria along with thousands of school students, new constables and citiziens participated in the main programme held at RAPTC.

Such programmes were also organised in other schools and colleges of the district. The programme of mass Surya Namaskar was done as per guidelines given by the state government. Hundreds of students from government and non-government schools of the district participated in the mass Surya Namaskar programme.

On the occasion of Youth Day, a Surya Namaskar programme was organised as per schedule in educational institutions, colleges, gram panchayats and schools. Surya Namaskar began exactly at 9:30 in the morning. Mass singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Jana Gana Mana’ also took place in the programme. Madhya Pradesh anthem was also played. On the occasion of Youth Day, the message given by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav was also telecast. Also, excerpts from Swami Vivekananda's speech given in Chicago (USA) were also broadcast. Arrangements were made for live broadcast of the mass Surya Namaskar programme on radio.

Surya Namaskar provides wholesome exercise to all organs

It was stated in the programme that Surya Namaskar is an integral part of the Indian yoga tradition. This is the co-ordination of various asanas, mudras and pranayam, which provides complete exercise to all organs and appendages of the body. In the modern era, we have definitely become more conscious about our health and are adopting various measures for this. Among all these measures, ‘Surya Namaskar’ is such an activity, which plays an important role in our physical and mental development.