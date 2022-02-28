Rajasthan CM writes to PM for safe & speedy return of Indian students from Ukraine

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has addressed a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that the Indian students stuck in Ukraine be returned quickly and safely.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Gehlot requested him to contact the Ukrainian authorities as soon as possible so that Indian students might travel safely to India via Poland and Romania.

The Chief Minister mentioning his telephonic conversation with an Indian student Ajay Singh living in Ukraine apprised the Prime Minister that Indian students are not getting a safe route from Poland and Romania to leave together from Ukraine. The officers of the State Government are receiving messages from the students living there and their families that a large number of students have gathered at the border of Romania and are not getting a way to move ahead.





Gehlot also apprised the Prime Minister that these students are facing extreme cold at the Romanian border. "Due to the current situation in Ukraine and children being trapped there, their guardians living in India are going through mental stress. To resolve this problem, the State Government officers are in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and these students," he wrote.





The Chief Minister has requested the PM to contact the Government of Ukraine to fulfil the students' need for safe passage till Poland and Romania. Looking at the situation at the Romania border, he has requested the Prime Minister to direct the MEA officers to provide assistance at the earliest to the Indian students.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 10:41 AM IST