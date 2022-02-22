Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot: RAS Mains 2021 examination will not be postponed

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Administrative Services (Mains) test will not be postponed, according to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

According to Gehlot, the RAS (Mains) 2021 examination will be held on February 25 and 26, 2022, as planned. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission administers the RAS exam. Rajasthan's Chief Minister took to Twitter and said, "Priority of the state government is to complete all the recruitment examinations in a time-bound manner. The demand for postponement of the RAS main examination is not justified."

Emphasizing further on his statement, the Chief Minister attached a letter in his tweet to support the argument that most of the candidates aspiring for the administrative services want the examination to be held on time.



"The Chief Minister said that it is the priority of the state government to complete all the recruitments in a time-bound manner by holding competitive examinations as per the schedule. Under this, Rajasthan Public Service Commission and Rajasthan Staff Board are issuing recruitment calendars and conducting examinations accordingly. The RAS main exam is also being organized on 25th and 26th February 2022 according to the RPSC calendar," the letter issued by the office of the Chief Minister's office read.

"Postponement of the examination is not in the interest of most of the candidates as it will put financial and mental pressure on them. In such a situation, the demand of postponing being made by some candidates is not justified," the letter read.



The Chief Minister said that it is necessary to keep a gap of 90 to 100 days between the preliminary and main examination to complete the three phases of the recruitment process of RAS, preliminary, mains and interview, in one year.



"Having more gap than this puts extra pressure on the candidates. By not holding the RAS main examination on time, there is a possibility of delay in other recruitment examinations in the calendar of the RPSC. In the past too, there has been a delay in the completion of the recruitment process due to the filing of a suit in the court regarding the RAS recruitment examinations held between 2013 and 2021," said the Chief Minister, adding that the preliminary examination of RAS Recruitment 2021 was held on October 27, 2021 and the result was declared on November 19, 2021. So the candidates have got enough time to prepare for the main exam, he said.



The Chief Minister said that it is also not rational for the candidates to seek postponement due to the change in the syllabus.



"The RPSC has already issued a clarification. A slight change in the curriculum is valid to suit the present circumstances. The newly added topics are related to the old subjects and most of the syllabus remains the same," he said.



Gehlot also said that the state government had constituted the Kumawat Committee to give suggestions on the smooth conduct of competitive examinations. The RPSC is following the recommendations of the committee, he added. The Chief Minister also said that one lakh jobs have been provided in government departments by the present government, while the process is underway to fill more than one lakh vacancies.

