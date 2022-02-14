Candidates in Rajasthan protest against RAS Mains, demand postponement

Candidates have been protesting outside the University of Rajasthan, demanding to extend the date of the main examination as the changes in the syllabus have been worrying the candidates.

Mahipal Mahla, a spokesperson from a political party of the State, wrote in a tweet, "Due to the changes made in the Syllabus of 2021, the candidates have been agitating for the last several days to postpone the examination, the state government should take a decision on their demand as soon as possible."

Backing the candidates, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), the Ex. Cabinet Minister Govt. of Rajasthan also wrote on his official Twitter saying that the justifications by Rajasthan Public Service Commission make no sense.

"The arguments given by Rajasthan Public Service Commission on candidates' objection to half a dozen pre-preliminary questions are less ridiculous, more a matter of concern," he stated.

He further stated that the Commission should accept its blunder and give the candidates another chance.

Madhu Negi, a candidate who commented on the issue on Twitter, said, "If Rajasthan Public Service Commission wants to follow UPSC then give syllabus with notification from next vacancy."

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 08:01 PM IST