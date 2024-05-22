Rajasthan Class 12 Result Scrutiny Application Begins At bseronline.in | Pixabay/Representative Image

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (BSER) has begun the scrutiny application form for the RBSE Class 12 result 2024 for the science, commerce, and arts streams.

This year, the results for Rajasthan Board’s Class 12 were released on May 20.

Students who are not content with their results can apply for scrutiny on the official website, bseronline.in.

According to the official notice, students need to upload their IDs with the application form provided to them by the board. Students can also apply to more than one subject for scrutiny.

Before applying for re-evaluation, students must carefully review the scrutiny criteria and rules that have been released by the board.

What is the fee?

Candidates must use a debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI to pay Rs 300 for each copy of their answers.

The last Date for Class 12 rechecking online registration without a late fee is May 30, 2024.

The last date for Class 12 revaluation online registration with a late fee is June 6, 2024.

Within 10 days of submitting the form, the candidates will be able to check the updated grade status using their ID and password. It will be sent to the designated mobile number.

How to apply for re-evaluation?

Step 1. Visit bseronline.in - the official website of the board.

Step 2. Click on the link ‘Scrutiny 2024’ from the news update section.

Step 3. Select the link - “First time user new registration”.

Step 4. You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 5. Fill out the necessary information and press the register button.

Step 6. An OTP will be sent to your mobile number.

Step 7. After entering the OTP you will receive your registration number and password.

Step 8. Register, choose your subject, and complete the application process.

Step 9. Pay the required fee and click on submit.

Step 10. For future reference, take a print out of the form.