Rajasthan Board Class 10 result today, know how to check at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 09:56 AM IST
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education to announce the class 10 Results on its official website today, June 13. The RBSE 10th Results 2022 will be announced on the Board's main site after a press conference held by board officials to disclose the result details.

Through the official website:

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, students will be able to verify their results.

To check the Rajasthan Board 10th Results 2022 through the website:

  1. Go to rajresults.nic.in, the official website of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.

  2. Click the Rajasthan Class 10th Result link on the webpage, a login window will open.

  3. In the window, type the roll number and hit the submit button.

  4. The Rajasthan board 10th result 2022 will be displayed

The Rajasthan board held the RBSE Class 10 exams in 6,068 exam centres across the state between March 31 and April 26.

