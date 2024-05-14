Rajasthan Board Class 10, Class 12 Results To Be Out Soon, Check For More Here | Representative Image

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, will announce the 2024 RBSE class 10 and class 12 results very soon.

As per several media outlets, RBSE Board results are expected to be out by tomorrow or latest by this week. No official announcement regarding the declaration of the result has been made yet.

As per RBSE board data, around 11 lakh students took the examination this year.

the RBSE 10th class 10 board exam 2024 took place from March 07 to March 30, 2024, in a single session from 8:30 AM to 11:45 PM.

Likewise, the RBSE class 12 board exam 2024 commenced on February 29 and ended on April 04, 2024.

The minimum pass mark for clearing both exams is 33% in each subject as well in all the subjects.

Where can students check their results?

Students can check their results online on the following websites mentioned below:

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

rajasthan.indiaresults.com

Steps to follow for checking results online

Students need to follow the steps given below to check their results:

Step 1: You will need to go the official websites at rajresults.nic.in or rajeeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the highlighted link of Class 12 or Class 10 Board results on the homepage.

Step 3: A new window will pop up on the screen.

Step 4: You will need to choose your stream.

Step 5: Fill up your login credentials such as your application number and roll number.

Step 6: Enter the submit button.

Step 7: You can view your results and download it and save it for future use.