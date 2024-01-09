Rajasthan Board Warns Against Fake Date Sheet Circulating On Social Media | File Photo

On January 8, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) in Ajmer released a warning regarding a forged date sheet that is making the rounds on social media.

Candidates can download the Class 10 and 12 date sheet 2024 from the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in when it is released by RBSE Ajmer. The Rajasthan board has announced that this year's RBSE Class 10 and 12 theory exams will take place from February 15 to April 10.

More than 20 lakh candidates are expected to take the Rajasthan Board Class 10 and 12 exams in 2024, according to reports. Around 9 lakh students are reportedly registered for the Class 12 board exam, and approximately 13 lakh candidates are expected to sit for the Class 10 exams this year.

The RBSE Ajmer took to social media and tweeted that they have not yet released a schedule. The board wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Rajasthan Board has not released any kind of (Time Table) yet, please do not pay attention to (Fake Time Table)."

राजस्थान बोर्ड :- अभी तक किसी भी प्रकार का ( Time Table ) जारी नहीं किया गया, कृपया ( Fake Time Table ) पर ध्यान न दे ll @Rajasthanboard — Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan Ajmer (@Rajasthanboard) January 8, 2024

Last year time table

The RBSE Class 12 board theory exams took place between 8:30 and 11:45 a.m. on March 24 and April 26, 2023, while the practical exams took place from February 15 to 28, 2023. In addition, the Class 10 final examinations took place from 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on March 31 and April 26.

In 2023, the overall pass rate for Class 10 was 90.49 percent, up 7.6 percent from the year before. With a 91.3 percent passing percentage, girls performed better than boys, who only managed an 89.78 percent pass percentage. The board reported an overall passing percentage of 95.65% in Science and Commerce and 92.35% in the Arts stream.