Rajasthan Board Announces Winter Break For Schools, Check Dates Here

The dates of Rajasthan schools' winter break have been released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). The board has announced that the winter break for schools in Rajasthan would start on December 25, 2023.

The RBSE Class 10, 12 board exam dates for 2024 have also been released by the board. The dates of the Rajasthan Board exam 2024 for Classes 10 and 12 are set for February 15 to April 10. The detailed date sheet has not yet been made public by the board. In the meantime, Delhi schools' winter break has been cut from fifteen to six days, starting on January 1, 2024.

Previous dates

The winter break for the 2023–24 school year was previously planned to run from January 1–January 15. However, because of the extreme air pollution from November 9 to November 18, 2023, the government granted pupils an early winter holiday.

Circular

The circular stated that "January 1 to January 6, 2024 is scheduled to be observed as the remaining portion of the winter vacation for academic session 2023-2024." The Jammu and Kashmir government has declared that winter holiday will be observed by classes 9 through 12 from December 11 to February 29, 2024.