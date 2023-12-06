Winter Break Announced In Delhi Schools From January 1

Physical Classes Till Class 9 Suspended In Noida, Schools Amid Air Pollution | Representative Image

Schools in Delhi, the capital city, are set to shut their doors for a brief winter break from January 1st to 6th. This year's winter vacation is notably shorter, lasting only six days, as the schools had experienced closures earlier in November due to severe air pollution. Ordinarily, Delhi schools observe a 15-day winter break annually.

In November 2023, schools had to close their operations from November 9th to 18th owing to the persistent toxic smog that enveloped the city for six consecutive days.

Responding to this situation, the Delhi government had instructed school authorities to make adjustments in the winter vacation schedule, reducing the duration of holidays accordingly.

The Directorate of Education issued a circular stating, "The planned winter vacation for the academic session 2023-24 was originally designated from January 1 to January 15. However, in light of the concerning air quality in Delhi and to safeguard our students, a segment of the winter break was observed from November 9 to November 18."

The circular further emphasized the responsibility of all Heads of Schools in Delhi to ensure the dissemination of this information among all stakeholders. This dissemination includes reaching out to the teaching and non-teaching staff, the student body, and the parents of students attending these schools. The directive underscored the importance of prompt communication to ensure that everyone involved is well-informed about the scheduled winter break dates.