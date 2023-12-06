Jammu: Delhi Public School On Alert After Bomb Threat

Delhi Public School On Alert After Bomb Threat From Anonymous Source | Delhi Public School, Jammu

On Wednesday, an extensive search operation was initiated in the vicinity of Delhi Public School in Jammu in response to a bomb threat received from an anonymous source.

The local authorities are actively pursuing an investigation into the matter.

As reported by Times Now, To ensure the safety and security of the school premises, law enforcement officials have brought in sniffer dogs and mine detectors. These specialized units are meticulously scanning and inspecting every nook and cranny of the school campus.

As the investigation progresses, additional details regarding the incident and the ongoing search operation are eagerly awaited.