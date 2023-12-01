Bengaluru: Over 10 Schools Across City Receive Bomb Threats Via Email Causing Panic In Students & Parents; Visuals Surface

Classes suspended after threat at a school | X

Bengaluru: Over 10 schools in Bengaluru received bomb threats via email on Friday (December 1). The police is conducting a probe into an apparent case of a hoax call.

A picture surfaced with students and parents outside the schools as panic gripped the students and the parents.

Anonymous emails

Students, parents, and school administrators became alarmed after anonymous emails containing bomb threats were received by over fifteen schools in Bengaluru.

Schools threatened

Seven schools, including Napel and Vidyashilpa in Basaveshwar Nagar, were the targets of the first wave of ominous threats. One of the threatened schools is located across from DK Shivakumar, the deputy chief minister of Karnataka.

Not too long afterward, similar email threats were sent to a number of additional educational institutions. As a safety measure, Bengaluru Police evacuated all of the staff and students from the schools.

Nervous parents

One of the affected schools swiftly informed parents of the potential security hazard and made arrangements for their children to be safely returned home in response to the threat. Nervous parents rushed to the schools, where they anxiously awaited their children's safe return.

VIDEO | Over 10 schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threats via email. Police conducting a probe into an apparent case of a hoax call. pic.twitter.com/boSsyKG9kj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 1, 2023

In the wake of #bombthreat, several other schools have implemented safety measures and dismissed students early.



Bomb squad have been sent! NEEV, KLAY, and Vidyashilp are some of the schools where checks are being conducted.#Bombthreat #Bengaluru #BengaluruSchools pic.twitter.com/q42N2LEgjS — Madhuri Adnal (@madhuriadnal) December 1, 2023

With the assistance of Bomb Disposal Squads, police are thoroughly searching the premises despite indications that the bomb threats may be fake. As of yet, none of the reported bomb threats have been verified.

Similar email threats were sent to several Bengaluru schools last year, but they were all hoax calls.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)