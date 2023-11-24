Mumbai Airport Bomb Threat Email: Maharashtra ATS Detains Accused In Thiruvananthapuram; Sahar Police To Take Over Probe

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport | X

The Maharashtra ATS arrested a person from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Friday for allegedly sending a threatening email to the Mumbai International Airport Limited. In the email sent on Thursday, the accused threatened to bomb the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and demanded USD 1 million (Rs 8. 33 crore) in Bitcoin to be transferred to an account in order to avert any mishap.

On Thursday, Mumbai's Sahar Police registered case under sections 385 and 505(1)(b) of the IPC. According to ATS officials, the Sahar Police will handle the investigation, and team of Sahar police are heading to Thiruvananthapuram to take custody of the suspect.

'Will blast Terminal 2 within 48 hours'

The content of the email sent by the accused read, "We will blast Terminal 2 within 48 hours unless one million dollars in Bitcoin is transferred to the specified address (1GixaieWJoJuAqcEJc4hCNDi5gCcpGHJ2W). Another alert will be sent after 24 hours." The email was on their feedback.bom@aani.com ID from quaidacasrol@gmail.com email ID. Following investigation, authorities traced the threat email to the IP address to '209.85.161.50,' which appears to be from abroad.

MIAL is managed by Adani Airport Holding Limited (AAHL), which assists passengers with their queries. Passengers can submit complaints to the company through feedback.bom@aani.com. Airport Authorities filed a case against an unidentified individual under sections 385 (putting person in fear of injury to commit extortion) and 505 (1) (b) (statement s made with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public or against the public tranquility) of the Indian Sonal Code at Sahara police station on Thursday.