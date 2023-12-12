Rajasthan Board Announces Practical Exam Dates For Class 10,12 | File photo

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared that the practical examinations for Classes 10 and 12 would take place in January 2024. The secondary and higher secondary examinations will take place from February 15 to April 10 of 2024, in accordance with the previously stated RBSE board exam dates.

Practicals will begin at the end of January, according to the Rajasthan Board. The board stated that the examination must be finished by the middle of April.

Exam schedule

The RBSE Class 10th exam is scheduled to take place from 9 am to 12.15 pm, while the Class 12th exam is scheduled to take place from 12.45 pm to 4 pm, according to the exam scheduling. Date sheet for the 2024 RBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam will be posted on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Additionally, it is anticipated that the board will release the RBSE admit card on Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, the official website, for the board exams in 2024.`

Statistics

The practical test will be given in a classroom setting. During the practical exam, both an internal and an external examiner will often be present. Should a student be required to present for a test that is not administered by the school, authorization from the district education officer is required to attend from a different school. 10,66,270 students took part in the Rajasthan board Class 10 exams last year. 90.49% of candidates passed the exam overall; 89.78% of boys and 91.31% of girls passed.