Rajasthan Assembly Election: Schools In Haryana To Remain Closed On November 25

School in Haryana is closed |

The Haryana state government has declared a paid holiday or Special Casual Leave (paid) for all offices, educational institutions, and other establishments across the state on November 25 due to upcoming assembly election in Rajasthan. The general election poll for the Rajasthan legislative assembly is scheduled for this day. This decision, as per an official notice from the Haryana Government's Human Resources Department, extends to all government offices, educational institutes, and entities falling under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881, and Section 135-B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (amended in 8/1996).

According to the reports, it's crucial to note that the paid holiday or special paid casual leave is applicable only to those individuals registered as voters in Rajasthan who will be casting their votes in the upcoming election.

Furthermore, employees of various factories, shops, and private establishments in Haryana who are registered as voters in the state of Rajasthan are also entitled to a paid holiday under Section 135-B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (amended in 8/1996) for the same purpose.

Telangana Schools Expected to be Closed on November 29 and 30

In a related development, state-run schools in Telangana are anticipated to be closed on November 29 and 30. Official confirmation is awaited, and the notice regarding the closure is expected to be released by the government soon, according to media reports.

The closure of schools for these two days is attributed to a significant number of teachers being engaged in preparations for election activities. Teachers have been instructed to report at 7 AM on November 29 for the handling and preparation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). It is also anticipated that teachers will be granted a holiday on December 1 following the conclusion of the elections.