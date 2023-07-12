Rajasthan: Applications Open For Agriculture Supervisor Posts 2023; Details Inside

The last date for application is August 13. | Representational

Recently, Rajasthan Staff Selection Board On July released a notification for the recruitment of Agriculture Supervisors. This recruitment is for only 430 posts. Following that, the online application registration will start on July 15. The notification was released on the official website of the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB). The last date for application is August 13.

According to the requirement - number of seats available for Non-scheduled is 385 posts, Scheduled- 45 and Total posts- 430. The education qualification requirement for this application is that the candidate must be B.Sc. in agriculture or B.Sc. Honours in agriculture. Alongside, they must have completed their Class 12 with a subject related to the field. They must also have a fair idea of Rajasthani culture and Hindi.

Age criteria and important dates are - 18 years, while the maximum is 40 years (Relaxation is only for the reserved categories), and application begins on July 15. The last date for application is August 13, and the tentative exam date is August 23, respectively.

Below is the application fee, selection process and application process.

Application fee:

General/OBC/EBC (creamy layer) have to pay Rs 600.

EBC/OBC (non-creamy layer)/SC/ST/PWD applicants have to pay Rs 400.

Selection Process:

The applicants will have to appear for a written examination, and then the shortlisted applicants will be qualified for the interview round. The final selection will be based on the merit list.

Application Process:

Visit the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the log-in option, and select the form ‘Agriculture Supervisor’.

Complete your registration process.

Fill up the application form.

Upload the required documents and complete your payment.

Preview your application before submitting it.

In addition to that, candidates can download the soft copy and fee receipt and take a printout for future reference. Agriculture Supervisor is one of the prestigious job opportunities offered by RSMSSB. Candidates are required to supervise and monitor agricultural activities within the state of Rajasthan.

